Wade Hampton, "Afternoon Diamond," oil on wood, 35x35 in.

Wade Hampton describes himself as “birthed within the state-of-mind forged by Native Americans, Civil War battles, blues and folk music, diamonds and nine students that corner-stoned the spirit of the civil rights movement.” That’s Arkansas, of course, and the artist returns to Arkansas for “Passages: Faces, Street and Land,” an exhibition at Hearne Fine Art. The show, of 26 works, includes portraits, landscapes and figurative works in oils and pen.

Hampton’s artistic journey has taken him from Little Rock to both coasts, first to New York, where he was a student at the School of Art and took up dancing, and then to San Francisco, where he paints and is part of the Latin, Caribbean and African dance communities. His painting “The Family” was selected for the 62nd “Delta Exhibition” at the Arkansas Arts Center, which this year will be a digital show because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

Advertisement

“Passages” opens virtually at 8 p.m. (May 14) with a live viewing on the gallery’s Facebook page. Hampton will give a talk on his work via Zoom at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15 (get the password by emailing Hearne Fine Art).

The show runs through June 15. The gallery is open by appointment only, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required.

Advertisement

Hampton’s statement on the show:

“Within these passages, speak, poetic words of women, a family of undaunted love, a plein air breath of water, objects of simple desire, and, a street far amongst into the land. May one take note through each passage and reflect upon these moments that have, and will continue to create such a timeless journey.”

An earlier version of this post had an incorrect date for the virtual opening.