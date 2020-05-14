The exhibition “At Home and Abroad,” photographs of scenes on five continents, goes up Saturday, May 16, at Gallery 26. Photographers Rita Henry, Adams Pryor and Rachel Worthen matched the medium they worked in — including black and white and full-color photography — to their subjects, which included urban and wilderness landscapes, animals and people. The images, along with prices, will be found on Gallery 26’s Facebook page starting May 16.

The gallery has changed its operating hours: It’s open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment on weekdays.