Painting by Rebecca Thompson, at Cantrell Gallery.

Mindful of the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus, Cantrell Gallery will limit attendance at “Moments,” an exhibition of figurative paintings by Rebecca Thompson, to groups of no more than five visitors at a time starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 22.

The gallery will admit the first five at 5:30 p.m. and more people may enter as people leave. There will be no more than nine people in the gallery, including Thompson, at a time. The gallery will post both video and images from the show on social media by Wednesday, May 20.

Thompson, a Little Rock artists whose work includes landscape, still life and scenes of people, offered this artist statement:

This body of work is about capturing moments of connection — between people, between us and the landscape or an object. Using light and shadow, I create images that reconnect us with what brings us comfort and with what defines us and with what makes us smile. And, I hope, with what makes us think in a different way. Moments to remember and celebrate.

The gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, will ask people waiting to enter socially distance in the line out front. To protect people against possible infection from COVID-19, no refreshments will be offered and there will be no restroom available.