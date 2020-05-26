Hot Springs artist David Rose offered (gratis) this image of the Farmers Market mural he once painted in downtown Little Rock.

Attention artists: The Arkansas Times is publishing the Arkansas Coloring Book this summer, and is issuing a call for entries for line drawings to go in the book! Here’s what we’re looking for:

Clever. Funny. Beautiful. Simple. Complicated. ALL WITH AN ARKANSAS THEME! Arkansas subjects are endless: A drawing of sculpture at Crystal Bridges. The six bridges in Little Rock! The town square in your hometown, or, if you live in Amity, the town roundabout! Fisherpeople on Lake DeGray! The crowd outside Loblolly’s! Ghosts at Mount Holly! Extraterrestrials at Arkansas Post! A Civil War reenactment! People wearing masks at Walmart! The book will feature your illustration on an 8 x 10-inch page.

Here’s the deal: The rights to the artwork are yours. We will pay for printing and distribution, and split the profits with the artists. No, nobody is going to get rich off the book, but it will be a document of our time; give the artists, who’ll get a brief bio, a bit of pub; and give your COVID-19 bored kids (and adults) something to do!

How to enter:

Please mail your illustration (black and white only) in an EPS or PDF file to mandykeener@arktimes.com. Provide your name, a brief bio, your website, twitter handle, Instagram handle so people can find more of your work. A photo would be nice, too. Include your address so we can mail you your part of the proceeds.