Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and its contemporary sister institution the Momentary, which closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen to members on Saturday, June 6, and the general public Wednesday, June 10, with strict limits on attendance and safety measures, the museums have announced.

Timed entry tickets will be required, with 15 people allowed in every 15 minutes for members, 30 guests per 15 minutes for the general population. The museum is limiting visitors to five people per 1,000 square feet. (Crystal Bridges galleries total 50,000 square feet; the Momentary’s total about half that.) The Bachman-Wilson House, James Turrell’s “Skyspace,” Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room” and studio spaces at Crystal Bridges will be closed. Eleven, the restaurant in Crystal Bridges, will be open and operate at 1/3 capacity; the coffee bar will be open but guests must queue six feet apart. The Tower Bar and the Breakroom at the Momentary will be open with restrictions, but the Onyx Coffee Lab will not. Crystal Bridges’ library will also be open with limited capacity. Crystal Bridges shuttles will run, but not to the Momentary.

For safety’s sake, visitors 10 and older must wear masks (though they may remove them when seated in the dining area) and the museum recommends that younger visitors also wear masks. Masks will be available at the entry. There will be signage and designated paths for people to use. Seating and tables in the dining room tables will be cleaned after each use. Staff and volunteers will undergo temperature checks before entering the building.

“State of the Art 2020,” which opened Feb. 22 and was scheduled to run through May 24, has been extended through Nov. 2. (A virtual tour of “State of the Art” is available here. See the museum collection online here.)

The trails on the grounds of Crystal Bridges are open. Programs will still be offered virtually.