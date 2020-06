Pallbearer Guillame Blanjean

Pallbearer, The Natural State’s darlings of symphonic doom metal, are donating 100 percent of all proceeds from Bandcamp sales on Friday, June 5, to the Black Lives Matter global network. Put on the headphones and gather up your dollars, because a 5-minute-and-52 seconds thing called “Fear and Fury” is probably an appropriate response to this week. Pairs well with Public Enemy’s “Burn Hollywood Burn.”

Fear and Fury by Pallbearer