ReMix Ideas’ new virtual shopping show “Shop Black Live,” 7-8 p.m. tonight, June 19, will feature a bookstore and gallery owner, an artist and fashion by black designers on its Facebook page.

Garbo Hearne is the co-owner of Pyramid Art, Books and Custom Framing and Hearne Fine Art, which is showing “Passages: Faces, Street, Land,” drawings and paintings by Wade Hampton. Hearne will talk about her bookshop’s extensive works by African-American authors. Hampton is a Little Rock native who is both a visual artist and a dancer, and he’ll present his show at Hearne Fine Art, which features his lyrical portraits of dancers he’s worked with, cityscapes, Western landscapes and my favorite, a self-portrait in a big straw hat. (Hampton’s work “The Family” is also featured in the Arkansas Arts Center’s Delta Exhibition, which went online today, and which I’ll include a link to once the AAC’s internet kinks are worked out.) On the fashion front, products by Oliver Michael Fitzpatrick of N-Deed Regime will be featured.

ReMix Ideas is a project of Benito Lubazibwa, who has worked in Little Rock since 2017 to support African-American entrepreneurs.