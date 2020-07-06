Marjorie Williams-Smith, "Rise Up Stand Tall"

Drawings, watercolors and silverpoint by Aj Smith and Marjorie Williams-Smith, master artists of longstanding in Arkansas, go on virtual exhibit at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in “A Path Forward.”

Aj Smith is known for his photorealistic portraiture, many of the works featuring faces of the Delta; he’s exhibited nationally since 1979. Most recently his work was included at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and History in Laurel, Miss., and Columbus State University in Columbus, Ga. Williams-Smith, also nationally recognized, was selected for the 2019 Arkansas Governor’s Award for Individual Artist. She created the Medal of Honor image for the Little Rock Nine and is professor emeritus at UA Little Rock. Both can be seen working in their studio in the Arkansas Arts Center’s fine documentary “Delta 60.”