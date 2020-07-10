By
Work by Kaylee Dalton at The New Gallery

Training activities for the Arkansas National Guard has put the quietus on the 106th Army Band’s concert planned for tonight on the grounds of the Old State House. But other 2nd Friday activities — including demonstrations in making a watermelon fizz cocktail, a talk with photographer Tim Hursley and the exhibit “Split Infinity: Works by Spencer Purinton” at the Historic Arkansas Museum; a tour of Mid-Southern Watercolorists Founders Wall of art at CALS; a showcase of works from the permanent collection of UA Little Rock at its downtown location; and McFarland Woodworks, Van’s Local Hone and Come Alive Studios presentations at Nexus Coffee and Creative and more — will go on. Watch on the 2nd Friday Art Night Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

If you want to see art in person, check out “Imperfect Patterns,” an exhibition of new watermedia paintings and drawings by Kaylee Dalton of Indiana at The New Gallery, 1619 Scott St., which is hosting a reception from 6-9 p.m. To protect against COVID-19, guests are asked to wear a face mask in the gallery and no refreshments will be served. For the virtual 2nd Friday events on Facebook, you can go maskless and enjoy all the refreshments you want.

