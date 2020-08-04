Erin Enderlin

Erin Enderlin, whose mellifluous twang has brought her all kinds of national recognition, added six more awards last night, including Country Artist of the Year, at the 3rd annual Arkansas Country Music Awards (watch here on the ACMA Facebook page). The Arkansas CMA also presented the Best Album of the Year Award to the Conway native for her 2019 release “Faulkner County,” produced by Jim “Moose” Brown and Jamey Johnson; Song of the Year for “Tonight I Don’t Give a Damn,” which she wrote with Brown and Jessie Jo Dillon and performed; and Songwriter of the Year for the third year in a row. The Times published a Q&A with Enderlin in 2019.

The multitalented powerhouse Bonnie Montgomery (Americana winner in 2018 and 2019 and Female Vocalist in 2018) won Entertainer of the Year. Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Levon Helm, Charlie Rich and and Wayland Holyfield. The 2020 Americana/Roots Artist went to Maybe April. Little Rock’s Kelsey Lamb (“Talk to Me”) was named Female Vocalist and Arkansas native David Adam Byrnes was named Male Vocalist. Find the full list of winners here.