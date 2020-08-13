The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport has issued a call for artists, or artist team, to create two site-specific art installations for the airport as part of its Art in the Airport program.

One work will be mounted on a curved wall in the concourse exit. The theme of the work should refer to Arkansas’s natural environment and be welcoming to visitors. A design fee of $10,000 will be awarded to the chosen artist.

A similar theme is required for another project, for a terrazzo floor artwork, also located in the concourse exit area. The design fee for this project is also $10,000.

The airport will pay for fabrication and installation and may contract with outside contractors or the selected artist for the work. Its estimated budget is $90,000.

The competitions are open to Arkansas residents as well as artists who’ve lived, worked or studied in Arkansas. Three finalists will be chosen, and an art committee will select the winner.

Submissions are due Aug. 23. Fabrication is set for February-May 2021. Create an artist account at the CaFE webpage.