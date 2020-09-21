Ansel Adams defined American landscape photography with his black and white images, from national parks to wilderness, snow-capped mountains of the West to the deserts of the Southwest. More than 100 of his famed photographs, including his iconic “Moon and Half Dome” and “Sand Dunes, Sunrise, Death Valley National Monument,” from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, are on exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The exhibition from Boston also includes 24 contemporary photographers who tackle landscape with a 21st century aesthetic, including Abelardo Morrell of Cuba (the museum has acquired two of his tent-camera compositions), Navajo photographer Will Wilson and Vietnamese photographer Binh Danh, who like Adams has been inspired by Yosemite. Nineteenth-century predecessors Eadward Muybridge and Carleton Watkins are represented in the exhibition as well.

Copyright Will Wilson, Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts Boston

Along with the photographs are displays of equipment similar to what Adams used (and hiked with), including a large-format camera from the University of Arkansas School of Art and film lab items. Videos include footage of Adams and shorts by contemporary artists comparing their work to Adams’ photos. Programing for people to attend virtually is planned.

The museum also invites the public to take landscape photos and post with the hashtag #channelyourinneransel. Three will be chosen for exhibition at Crystal Bridges. To see the show, reserve a ticket and time at 479-418-5700.

The show runs through Jan. 3. Tickets are $12, free to members of the museum.