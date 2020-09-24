Sculptor Michael Warrick had the misfortune of being named the Arkansas Arts Council’s 2020 Arkansas Living Treasure in March. March was a bad month to be thinking about art, arts awards, etc., as it was the month in which Arkansas saw its first COVID-19 case and everything shut down.

But at 5 p.m. Oct. 8, you can watch an event honoring Warrick on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual celebration will include videos of Warrick’s work and discussion of his metalworking techniques. Governor Hutchinson and Secretary Stacy Hurst of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, will be among the speakers.

The award, which has been presented annually since 2002, goes to an artist based on his body of work and outreach to the community. Warrick has taught at UA Little Rock 30 years and in that time secured funding for a foundry and metal casting kilns. His sculpture can be seen in several public places, including in front of the Statehouse Convention Center, in the Vogel Sculpture Garden in Riverfront Park, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, at the Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History and Art, among other places. A member of the National Sculptors Guild. Warrick with Aaron Hussey created the Central High Commemorative Garden.