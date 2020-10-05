“Ministry of Truth: 1984/2020,” the billboard project inspired by the Orwellian nature of life in the U.S., will include works by 20 artists on 20 billboards around New York City, and one of those artists is Arkansas’s own V.L. Cox.

Hyperallergic’s witty intro to its story on the project, sponsored by Art at a Time Like This and SaveArtSpace:

In George Orwell’s 1984, the Ministry of Truth is a Panopticon propaganda machine, engaging in cultural gaslighting and misinformation that undermines the very nature of truth itself. Nowadays, we just call that the internet.

The billboards are up this month. Cox’s billboard will be an image of her “End Hate Doors” installation in front of the Lincoln Memorial in 2017 (the second time the work was displayed at the memorial). She first installed the doors in 2015 in front of the state Capitol in response to a bill sponsored by state Rep. Bob Ballinger (R-of course) that would have allowed businesses to refuse service to gay and transgender people. She may need to haul them to the front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Among the artists invited to appear in the show is Marilyn Minter, whose work “Crystal Swallow” was part of the “Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today” exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in 2019. Cox’s work was chosen from 1,200 submissions gained in an open call.

More work can be seen at the Hyperallergic link above.