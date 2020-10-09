Architectural rendering of the Windgate Center at UCA.

The Alice L. Walton Foundation has made a gift of $3 million to the University of Central Arkansas as part of its capital campaign for the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

The gift was announced by university President Dr. Houston Davis at this afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new arts center, which the Windgate Foundation helped launch with a matching gift $20 million gift in 2019. The Windgate gift was the largest the university has ever received; the Walton gift is the second largest.

The Walton gift will support construction, maintenance and programming at the center.

The arts center, which provide almost 100,000 square feet of studios; rehearsal and performance space, including a black-box theater and a 450-seat concert hall; and classrooms, is expected to open in 2022.

The Alice L. Walton Foundation, which is separate from the Walton Family Foundation, was granted tax-exempt status in 2019. Guidestar reports its assets as nearly $145 million.