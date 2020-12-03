‘REFUGE’

Through January 2021. 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville, 21cmuseumhotels.com/museum/exhibit/refuge/. Free.

Banished from evocative gallery showings in a winter that calls for hunkering down hardcore, art enthusiasts and politically minded thinkers should put 21c Museum’s new exhibit “Refuge” on their radar. With the help of detailed exhibition notes online, virtual visitors can see “Homeland Security,” former diplomat Jota Castro’s satirical critique of George W. Bush’s security strategy. Or the way Richard Mosse captured imagery of refugee camps in Greece and Turkey using heat-mapping technology. Or Yoan Capote’s “Isla,” which depicts the sea around Cuba as a tight grid of black fish hooks. In-person visitors not staying at the hotel will need to reserve a viewing time. To do that, book a time slot here.