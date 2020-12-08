Reservations are filled for Ballet Arkansas’s “Winter Wonderland” drive-through this weekend, but the company’s holiday calendar is packed, and there are plenty of chances to catch some beautiful classical dance, “Nutcracker” and otherwise.

For one, Ballet Arkansas is teaming up with Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) for two world premieres on Dec. 21, choreographed by Ballet Arkansas’s Executive and Artistic Director Michael Fothergill and contemporary choreographer Madison Hicks. (Keep an eye out on Ballet Arkansas’s Facebook page for streaming/viewing details.) From the announcement:

“This collaboration [with Ballet Arkansas] created an opportunity to find new ways to come together, despite the unique challenges of modern-day life,” said D. Riley Nicholson, SoNA’s executive director. “We’re bringing Central and Northwest Arkansas together in a cultural conversation, and we’re bringing two art forms together to deepen the experience of both. We hope this is a beginning of a rich organizational partnership that will continue for years to come.” The collaboration, called Sleighride Together, will be released Dec. 21 and will feature the full SoNA orchestra alongside a series of ballet solos and duets. SoNA musicians will perform from their homes, while Ballet Arkansas dancers will perform from the UA – Pulaski Tech: The Center for Humanities and Arts in North Little Rock.

Check out, too, Ballet Arkansas’s collaboration with Loblolly Creamery on a new ice cream flavor, “Sugar Plum Fairy,” which Loblolly describes as a “Purple Ube Cake-Scented Ice Cream swirled with magical Marshmallow Fluff & Berry Sauce.” A portion of the proceeds go to Ballet Arkansas. (Or, if your generosity exceeds the price of a scoop, chip in on the ballet company’s Pointe to the Future Resiliency Fund.)