It’s happening: Arkansas has a queen on the RuPaul runway. Among the contestants on Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” from VH1 — filmed “safely and fiercely” during a global pandemic, Variety notes — is Symone, a queen from Conway who got her start at Little Rock’s Club Sway with partymakers/fashionistas House of Avalon, and who hosted a monthly series of drag performances there called “Symone Says.” The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race” premieres Jan. 1.

Back in 2016, Symone (known to some as Reggie Gavin) had this to say to the Arkansas Times:

Gavin was almost instantly attracted to the art form of drag when he first saw RuPaul guest star on a rerun episode of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” “A few years later, when I first saw “RuPaul’s Drag Race” [a competition for drag queens on TV], I thought, ‘Hmm, I could do this.’ “

She’s doing it. As Symone put it on Instagram, “get your rent and potatoes ready, because we drop on the 1st at 8/7c.”