A TV adaptation of Hot Springs native David Hill’s “The Vapors: A Southern Family, the New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America’s Forgotten Capital of Vice” is in the works, Deadline reports. Alex Metcalf has been tapped adapt the book. He’s known as the executive producer and showrunner of Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice,” an adaptation of Gabriel Sherman’s book of the same name about Fox News and Roger Ailes. Hill will be an executive producer. Production companies Pacesetter (led by Jessica Rhoades, who was a key producer on “Sharp Objects” and “The Affair”) and Sreda Global (a new studio spun off of a Russian TV production company) acquired the TV rights.

We interviewed Hill and excerpted his book last year. It’s very good!