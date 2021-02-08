FAMILY AS PROTAGONIST: Alan S. Kim and Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari.”

Sundance darling “Minari,” set in rural Arkansas, scored 10 nominations from the Critic’s Choice Awards, reports Vulture today, including a bid for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director. Director Lee Isaac Chung’s childhood in Washington County is the backdrop for the film, which tells the story of a family who moves to the Ozarks to start a farm. (Chung is also a former Arkansas Times Academic All-Star, circa 1997. Just sayin.’)

Unlike the Golden Globes, the Critic’s Choice Awards do not preclude nominees from the foreign-language category from consideration for categories like Best Picture. (Your move, Globes!)

And in case your Thursday night is open (it is), the Arkansas Cinema Society is hosting a screening of “Minari” in Washington County itself at the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville, also being broadcast virtually. The screening, for which ACS partnered with Bentonville Film Fest and movie studio A24, is followed by a pre-recorded chat between Chung and filmmaker Jeff Nichols (“Mud,” “Take Shelter,” “Midnight Special,” “Loving”), who is ACS’ founder and board chairman. Reserve a virtual screening spot or buy a drive-in ticket here.

Here’s what “Minari” is up for: