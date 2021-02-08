Sundance darling “Minari,” set in rural Arkansas, scored 10 nominations from the Critic’s Choice Awards, reports Vulture today, including a bid for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director. Director Lee Isaac Chung’s childhood in Washington County is the backdrop for the film, which tells the story of a family who moves to the Ozarks to start a farm. (Chung is also a former Arkansas Times Academic All-Star, circa 1997. Just sayin.’)
Unlike the Golden Globes, the Critic’s Choice Awards do not preclude nominees from the foreign-language category from consideration for categories like Best Picture. (Your move, Globes!)
And in case your Thursday night is open (it is), the Arkansas Cinema Society is hosting a screening of “Minari” in Washington County itself at the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville, also being broadcast virtually. The screening, for which ACS partnered with Bentonville Film Fest and movie studio A24, is followed by a pre-recorded chat between Chung and filmmaker Jeff Nichols (“Mud,” “Take Shelter,” “Midnight Special,” “Loving”), who is ACS’ founder and board chairman. Reserve a virtual screening spot or buy a drive-in ticket here.
Here’s what “Minari” is up for:
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Actor
Ben Affleck, The Way Back (Warner Bros.)
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Tom Hanks, News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Gary Oldman, Mank (Netflix)
Steven Yeun, Minari (A24) …
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
Olivia Colman, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Netflix)
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (A24)
Best Young Actress
Ryder Allen, Palmer (Apple TV+)
Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Alan Kim, Minari (A24)
Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Helena Zengel, News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Best Ensemble Cast
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari (A24)
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)
Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Original Screenplay
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari (A24)
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Jack Fincher, Mank (Netflix)
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) …
Best Cinematography
Christopher Blauvelt, First Cow (A24)
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank (Netflix)
Lachlan Milne, Minari (A24)
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Newton Thomas Sigel, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Hoyte Van Hoytema, Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World (Universal Pictures) …
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
Collective (Magnolia Pictures)
La Llorona (Shudder)
The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)
Best Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet (Warner Bros.)
James Newton Howard, News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Emile Mosseri, Minari (A24)
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank (Netflix)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul (Disney)