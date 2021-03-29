The first concert scheduled for the 2021 season at Simmons Bank Arena has been canceled. “Hip Hop in the Rock” was to be put on by T3 Entertainment and feature headliner NBA Young Boy with additional performances by Rod Wave, Boosie, Renni Rucci and Yella Breezy. The concert was originally scheduled for April 18 and will not go on as planned “due to multiple unforeseen circumstances including the COVID-19 pandemic.” It has not been rescheduled. More from the release:

It is with great sadness that we, T3 Entertainment, have decided to cancel Hip Hop in the Rock concert at Simmons Bank Arena originally scheduled for April 18, 2020. This decision was made due to multiple unforeseen circumstances including the Covid-19 Pandemic. Please take time to retrieve your refunds from your original point of purchase. We thank you for patronage. – T3 Entertainment For orders placed through Ticketmaster, there is nothing you need to do. It is Ticketmaster’s standing policy to automatically refund the full cost of the ticket and fees to the original purchaser’s credit card after a canceled event.

If you purchased your tickets at the arena box office, please bring the tickets and the method of payment you used, to obtain your refund. PLEASE NOTE: The arena box office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11am – 2pm.

The next event on the schedule at Simmons Bank Arena is the “In Real Life Comedy Tour” on Friday, June 4, with a headlining performance from stand-up comedian Mike Epps, who is known for his performances as Day-Day in “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” Also on the bill: Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.

The seating capacity will be limited and feature pod groupings of six seats or fewer. Tickets are on sale now and price points are $63, $79, $103 and $129. More information from the press release:

Fans may purchase Premium POD seating in all sections ensuring no other fans sitting in the same pod. Fans are required to purchase all seats in a pod.

Fans are asked to respect one another to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance. While the live music industry still faces some unknowns in the coming months, the safety of our patrons will always be our number one priority. We will be working closely with local and state health officials to ensure that our event will be a safe and incredible experience for all of our patrons and staff.