Attention parents and nerds (i.e. subscribers of Disney+), here’s something to add to your queue: a new adaptation of Little Rock author Trenton Lee Stewart’s wildly popular young adult series “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” The eight-episode series debuts June 25 and stars Kristen Schaal and Tony Hale (“Arrested Development,” “Veep”) as Mr. Benedict and his twin brother, Mr. Benefactor (that’s a twist in the book, which the trailer reveals). Evil twins, brilliant orphans and Kristen Schaal? I’m in.

Stewart, a Hot Springs native and Hendrix graduate who has long lived in Little Rock, is author of five “Mysterious Benedict Society” books; another young adult book, “The Secret Keepers”; and a novel for adults, “Flood Summer.”