Mom to four children and co-host of “The Heather and Poolboy” show on Alice 107.7 every weekday morning, Heather Brown has been on the air since 1999.

How would you describe your style in one word?

Storyteller. I tend to sing in the middle of conversation if you say a phrase that reminds me of a song, or my voice will change into a character voice. I’m all over the place. I think I’m probably a little goofy.

You recently tried a Snickle — a Snickers bar wrapped in a pickle — on live radio. How was it?

I like Snickers. I like pickles. I don’t necessarily like them together. It wasn’t gross. It didn’t make me vomit. But am I ever going to try to do that again? No.