The Shadow Transmission, a local podcast featuring some of the “best rising artists in darkwave, gothic, industrial, post-punk, electronic, shoegaze and dream pop” genres, is releasing “Out From the Cold” a digital compilation featuring 17 music artists from Arkansas. One hundred percent of all profits from the project will go to The One, Inc., aka The Van, a homeless outreach nonprofit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the live music scene in Arkansas, which has been a very important way that the homeless outreach organization The Van was able to raise money during their annual concert fundraiser,” the release said.

Local artist House of Shaeffer created the cover illustration for the project. Little Rock musician and producer Jason Tedford of Wolfman Studios mastered the tracks for the compilation. Here’s a track listing:

Out From the Cold ($5) is available for pre-sale on The Shadow Transmission’s Bandcamp page until the album’s release on Oct. 1. To learn more about the various ways to support The Van, visit its website here.