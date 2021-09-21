Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain is headlining Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland in the Park on Sat. Oct. 2 with her new biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which tells the story of the “rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.”

Advertisement

In the 1970s and ’80s Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing and her eagerness to embrace people of all walks of life.

Chastain serves a producer and starred in the new biopic, written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Michael Showalter. The film also stars Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio. Chastain does her own singing in the film and, at times in the trailer, looks unrecognizable in her portrayal of Tammy Faye, especially in Faye’s later years. A Q+A with Arkansas native director Jeff Nichols (he directed Chastain in his 2011 feature “Take Shelter”) will follow the screening.

Advertisement

Thursday night’s headlining documentary “Becoming Cousteau” is about the life of adventurer, filmmaker and environmentalist Jacques-Yves Cousteau, who sounded the alarm about the warming seas and the Earth’s vulnerability 50 years ago.

Advertisement

In Becoming Cousteau, from National Geographic Documentary Films, two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus takes an inside look at Cousteau and his life, his iconic films and inventions and the experiences that made him the 20th century’s most unique and renowned environmental voice and the man who inspired generations to protect the Earth.

Oscar-winning writer/director Asghar Farhadi will be Sunday night’s headliner. His latest film “A Hero,” won the Grand Prix award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

“A Hero tells the story of Rahim, who is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don’t go as planned.” A native of Iran, Farhadi has directed nine feature films. Only a handful of directors have won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film multiple times and Farhadi is among them for his films “A Separation” (2012) and “The Salesman”(2017).

“A Hero” will be screening Sunday Oct. 3 and a virtual Q+A with Fahradi and Nichols will follow.

The Filmland screenings will take place on the MacArthur Park Lawn at 1200 McMath Ave., so bring a blanket and chairs. The gates open each night at 6 p.m., with shows starting at 7:15.

Filmland in the Park schedule:

Advertisement

Thu. Sept 20: “Becoming Cousteau” followed by virtual Q+A with producer Evan Hayes.

Fri. Oct. 1: Filmland: Arkansas Short Audience Award Winner Screening. More TBA.

Sat. Oct 2: Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls Short Screening and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” followed by live Q+A with Jeff Nichols and Jessica Chastain.

Sun. Oct 3: Filmland: Arkansas Short Audience Award Winner Screening and “A Hero” followed by virtual Q+A with Jeff Nichols and director Asghar Farhadi.

Filmland: Arkansas is available as part of the Filmland Digital Experience beginning Fri. Sept. 24 and will stream online through Sun. Oct 3.

Tickets go on sale for members and sponsors on Thu., Sept 23 at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Fri. Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. ACS members will receive 50% off, and Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts members will receive 10% off. Ticket prices vary per screening. Tickets can be purchased here.

In order to gain entry to events at Filmland in the Park, you must be fully vaccinated and need to show proof in the form of an official vaccination card, digital card or photo of your vaccination card or you must present a negative PCR, LAMP or antigen COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours. Masks must be worn at all times when social distancing is not possible.