Poyen (Grant County) native and longtime country radio hitmaker Justin Moore plays an outdoor benefit concert in Benton this Thursday night for the benefit of the Boys & Girls Club of Saline County.

Advertisement

Tickets, $100-$125, include a food voucher good for one entree and side at the food trucks onsite, water will be provided by Wholesale Electric and sodas will be available for purchase at the Jones Heating & Air concession stand. Opening for Moore are Heath Sanders and the Just Sayin Band.