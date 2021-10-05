Rodney Block, Dazz & Brie, the Irie Lions, Arkansas Circus Arts (pictured) and other performers are on the schedule for the Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts, happening Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. It’s an updated and expanded reboot of the 35-year-old Caddo River Art Guild’s Round About Artist Studio Tour, complete with tons of visual artists, a lineup of live music and food from The Crepe Coop, 318 Food Co., Tren Al Sur, Say Cheese, ShoBo’s Kitchen, Cheesecake On Point and more.

Advertisement