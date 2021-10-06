Main Street will be closed off in Argenta this weekend from Broadway to 5th Street with tents set up for outdoor dining for the final time this year. The Jesse Cotton Stone Band is playing a free outdoor show Friday night from 7-9 p.m. At 8 p.m. The Joint Theater is hosting The Main Thing‘s two-act comedy “Look at our Shorts.” For tickets and more information on The Main Thing comedy team go here.

On Saturday morning the Argenta Farmers Market will be open in the Argenta Plaza from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. The rescheduled Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival will follow from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday is the inaugural Dogtown Beer Down if you want to crush four beers while running a mile for charity. All proceeds will benefit the Thea Foundation.