Little Rock native Ashlie Atkinson added an Arkansas-connected role to her list of acting credits this week: that of Juanita Broaddrick on “Impeachment.” The series is the third season of FX’s “American Crime Story,” and homes in on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal, drawing from Jeffrey Toobin’s “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.” Broaddrick stated in a 1999 interview with NBC’s “Dateline” that Bill Clinton raped her in April of 1978, and has since written a book telling her story.

Broaddrick has been vocal on Twitter in support of the Trump administration and stating falsely that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She has voiced opposition to vaccine mandates and suggested that the person who vandalized a George Floyd monument in NYC should be given a medal.

But Atkinson’s no stranger to playing a character whose views land on a different part of the political spectrum than her own; her portrayal of Ku Klux Klan wife Connie Kendrickson in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” gave the Hendrix graduate opportunity to talk about racism, complicity and white supremacy at a turbulent and galvanizing moment.

“Impeachment” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on the FX Network.