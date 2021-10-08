Comedian Tig Notaro will chair the opening night of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, which begins tonight with a screening of “Citizen Ashe” — a documentary about tennis champion and human rights activist Arthur Ashe — and continues through Saturday, Oct. 16, with dozens of virtual and in-person screenings. Notaro, maybe best known for her Grammy-nominated stand-up comedy special “Live,” opens the festival at 7 p.m. in Hot Springs Convention Center’s Horner Hall.

