ARKANSAS STATE FAIR

FRIDAY 10/15-SUNDAY 10/24. Arkansas State Fairgrounds. $8-$30.

Whether you’re in it for the close encounters with livestock, the blue ribbon quilts or the dizzying centrifugal force of the Gravitron, you’re in luck, because the state fair is back after being canceled in 2020. This year’s main stage, sponsored by Vaccinate Arkansas (great idea!), features performances from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, our very own Dazz & Brie, Maddie & Tae, Bell Biv Devoe, Zac Dunlap, Better Than Ezra, Blackberry Smoke, Riley Green and the Jettaway Music Group, while the Bud Light Pavilion features football nights, karaoke nights, a performance from local one-man band wonder Mister Morphis and more.

Advertisement

As ever, culinary wonders abound — for example, turkey legs, pizza pretzels and a sandwich of chicken, bacon and cheese stuffed into a funnel cake. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children (slightly less if you buy tickets before Oct. 14), and all-day ride bands are $30 in advance, $35 at the gate.