Tonight at Pyramid Art, Books & Custom Framing: Cuba-born theologist Miguel De La Torre gives a talk on “Decolonizing Christianity,” a book that works “from the parable of the sheep and the goats in the Gospel of Matthew,” calling for “unapologetic solidarity with the sheep and an unequivocal rejection of the false, idolatrous Christianity of whiteness.” Rev. Judge Wendell L. Griffen moderates, and the talk will be presented virtually via Zoom. RSVP here.

Check out, too, an upcoming talk from author Nicole E. Williams on her book “This Is How You Vagina,” an exploration of attitudes toward sexual function, childbirth and physiology.