Arkansas has its share of haunting folklore: the Gurdon Light, Crescent Hotel, the ghouls in the current legislature. The tale I heard the most about growing up in North Little Rock in the ’90s was the ghostly motorcycle light that would follow cars on a creepy stretch of Woodson Lateral Road about 20 miles south of Little Rock. As a teenager I started taking trips out to Woodson with friends, and even though we never saw anything, the two-lane highway was a scary setting with trees forming together over the road like a canopy, making it feel like you were driving through a tunnel. An old cemetery just off the road on the south side added to its spooky aura.

In the wee hours of the night on May 7, 1999, the night of my senior banquet, my friends and I decided to keep the night going, and five of us left my parents’ house and piled into my best friend’s Chevrolet Corsica and set off to Woodson Lateral. Over the next hour or so, we had an experience that blew our young (and sober) minds. Twenty-two years later, I spoke separately to my friends Mark Lierly (driver) and Michael Motley (backseat passenger) about that night.

Mike Motley: My childhood home was in Hensley, about five miles from Woodson. The people in that area were very keen on the Woodson Lateral legend, including my parents and my neighbors.

Mark Lierly: My brother and the Soophie kids [Mark and his brother Mike were both members of Soophie Nun Squad, a legendary ’90s North Little Rock punk rock band], there was a lot of lore always being kicked around in that young Soophie group. As a junior high kid riding out there with my brother, I remember one time seeing a light off in the distance that seemed weird, but it was always way down the road.

MM: On one Halloween when I was 7 and my sister was two years younger, my dad took us to Woodson Lateral. He said it was a light or a motorcycle that we might see and that it was a ghost. He didn’t really get into more detail than that. I remember we didn’t see anything, and I think he felt a little let down. But it was enough of a thing for him to take his two relatively small children to go try to see. My great uncle lived next door to us; he was a World War II veteran. We called him Uncle Johnny. He was a skeptic, he’d just write it off and say, “It’s just swamp gas,” or a natural phenomenon and it’s tricking people.

ML: The legend I always heard was a guy on his motorcycle went around the curve where the graveyard is and died. I have absolutely no idea if there’s truth to that [or] if it’s a weird lore to try to make sense of a light. But there’s definitely a sharp ass curve.

MM: [That night] we were kind of bored, it was very spontaneous.

ML: The way a lot of fun, dumb shit starts in your high school days, you’re not ready to go to bed.

MM: We would not have been up that late if it wasn’t towards the end of the school year. High school was kind of over. We had all, I think, gone out there and had failed trips where we didn’t see shit. So I definitely was not planning on seeing a damn thing.

ML: We leave right around 3 a.m. I’ll never forget that. On the way there in two seconds on Randolph [Road] we passed [our friend] Luke [Hunsicker] and stopped to talk to him. We met at Baskin-Robbins. He was like “Dude, let me ride.” I was like “Yeah, absolutely. Cram in.” I would not do that [six people in a five-seater] these days because that’s an immediate ticket.

MM: Woodson is a long, narrow road with trees on both sides. It’s like if the Batcave entrance went on for a mile, and it’s flat, no streetlights, totally black for like a mile and a half. So if a headlight came up on the horizon, it would just appear and you’d see it a long way away. That had happened before on previous trips where you go like, “Oh, my God, is that it?” And then you realize it’s two headlights, so it’s an actual car.

ML: We took the exit, took a left, got just a little ways past the bridge that went over the interstate [and] there was a weird kind of mist in the air, and we drove by a single light that looked like a motorcycle, but not really. Just a bright ass light.

MM: The big difference in our trip was the almost instantaneous encounter that we had as soon as we got out there. There was no very faraway component. As soon as we turned on there we drove for a minute, maybe two, and then a light passed us and it’s almost like it came up quicker than it should have. It didn’t have a mile of runway. It’s almost like a football field away and just passed us. We all kind of shut up for a minute and observed it. When it went past us, we definitely said like, “Hold up, was that the thing?”

ML: It took about three or four seconds, I don’t remember who said it first, but I remember we started going, “Was that it?”

MM: We didn’t freak out at that point because it happened so fast. I can definitely remember it was a teardrop headlight like an old motorcycle and it went right past us, fast enough that you couldn’t clearly see who was on it, all you could see was that light. It was just so unbelievable that it came and went that quickly that it compelled us to turn around, and we were all saying, “Turn around. Let’s go see what it is.” We all were pretty proactive about wanting to do that.

ML: We turned around, pull into the U-shaped driveway in the cemetery and what else other is it than a massive fucking black dog in the cemetery looking at us. Hindsight, that was weird. In English folklore, when you see a big ass weird black dog, you might see a ghost, or you might be about to die. It’s a thing.

MM: We observed the tail light drift up and to the right after about 200-300 yards, no more than a quarter-mile, and then it just went out. It disappeared in a direction that didn’t make sense to the point that we said, “Whoa, wait a minute, that’s not supposed to happen.” I didn’t observe any turnoffs or curves or elevation changes or anything like that. About the time we would’ve thought we’d see some turnoff on the right where that thing went, that’s when we saw a white light, a single headlight, come up behind us from the same direction we saw the original headlight. It came out of nowhere.

ML: It came up on me very quick. That’s officially when we started getting creeped out.

MM: We were yelling for Mark to speed up. We wanted to get away from it. He was telling us all to shut up because he thought he was going to wreck. So he was balancing speeding away as fast as he could while trying to have five people not scream in his ear.

ML: I was like, “Guys, y’all need to chill, you’re freaking me out.” I took the exit; it was the wrong fucking exit.

MM: Mark took the freeway on-ramp to continue south onto [I-5]30 away from Little Rock. That was a product of us being freaked out and trying to get away. It was not a strategic move to head further from Little Rock. We looked behind us and the light eventually disappeared.

ML: The light didn’t follow us. It didn’t come out of the tunnel. The light went away. We got like 10-12 minutes down the road and took the next exit and we all got out and smoked a cigarette.

MM: We tried to make sense of what happened although we were all full of adrenaline.

ML: Driving back towards Little Rock, like two minutes before we got to the Woodson exit, everybody was just like, “Well, let’s do it again.”

MM: As we’re taking the exit, I remember a couple of us making a comment like, “If we see this thing again, then there’s no way it’s fake.” So we get on the road again. We travel basically a half-mile, and all of a sudden, a teardrop white headlight comes up and we all just start screaming. Again, it did not start a mile away; it appeared and passed us within the span of 15 seconds. It was just there. It looked to my eyes 100% identical to the first experience we had.

ML: I’m like, “OK, here’s this goddamn motorcycle, same place as last time, I’m about to look at this shit.” Couldn’t see any mechanics, it was just a light.

MM: You couldn’t see what was behind it, it was kind of a gray mass and we screeched to a halt in the middle of the road and watched that tail light. Again, somebody said, “If that tail light goes off around the bend again … ”

ML: It goes up to the right. That’s where it was really like, “Oh, man, this thing is some fairy shit, this thing is like a trickster.”

MM: At that point we were like, there’s one more thing that can happen right now. We’re going to turn around on this road and follow that light again, and if it disappears and then pops up behind us again, then the odds of that happening if it weren’t a ghost were astronomical. We were looking out [the back windshield] for it, and it appeared so abruptly that all of us screamed at the same time, which was confirmation that it came out of nowhere. It didn’t turn onto the road. We’re looking behind us and we see nothing, then we see something.

ML: People talk about this light going through the car, that would’ve been fucking wild, I would’ve wrecked the car if that would’ve happened. I’m really glad that didn’t happen. The empirical part of my brain was trying to not give way to dread and fear of the fact that we’re interfacing with the paranormal and was like, “OK, there’s three guys out here.”

MM: If it were someone on a normal motorcycle, they would’ve had to have been sitting in the road with their lights off, but, mind you, we’d already driven down that way and seen nothing. We’d already passed that stretch of road. I look over at Luke, whose jaw is dropped and there are tears streaming down his face. He’s literally crying and speechless. Some of us are screaming, some of us couldn’t make sounds anymore. That’s how scared we were at that point.

ML: There’s sentiment everywhere between elation and fear. We were scared. There’s this thing out here and I don’t know if we’re fucking with it or it’s fucking with us.

MM: Mark speeds towards the northbound on-ramp to the highway to go back towards Little Rock. The light is following us then we kind of come out of the tunnel [of trees]. Nothing ever came out behind us. And that was it.

ML: The light did not come out of the tunnel. I slowed way down to see what it did, and it did not come out of the tunnel.

MM: We talked about it the entire way back home.

ML: All freaked out, maybe at some stage of actually crying, we were so freaked out.

MM: I can’t imagine something that matched up to the legend closer than what we experienced, and that’s what has stuck with me over the years. If it was somebody trying to prank us, they would’ve had to stage it and done it twice in exactly the same way. And I’m a skeptical person. I started to try to poke holes in it as I got a little bit older. In my 20s I would try to find ways to debunk it, but I never could. Now I just believe it. I just think whatever people have ever seen, whether it was real or not, is what we saw.

ML: Some people have experiences that they don’t ever really quantify in their lives, and they have to step down and act like it didn’t happen. I’ve never second-guessed it. Never. It was a super auspicious night; it happened the night of our senior banquet. It was a definite tight-knit era passing. It was us getting out of high school. I’ve often thought about how our experience might not have been that direct and pure had it not been right then.