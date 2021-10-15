Vax up, mask up and support your local creatives however you can. As more and more artists — and local venues — move toward requiring proof of vaccination, make sure you have that card ready to go. Gathering safely these days is hard; be on the lookout for policy changes or date changes, and handle them with all the grace you can summon.

The clouds are clearing and theres a lot on the calendar in Little Rock. For example:

Powerhouse vocalist and American Idol contestant Nia Renee is throwing a release party tonight for her new single, “Sick & Tired,” with hosts DJ Musicologist and Kendra Peterson, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., 501 West Ninth St.

White County-raised, Austin-based composer and performer Bonnie Montgomery returns to the White Water Tavern tonight with guitar guru Greg Spradlin, 9 p.m., $10.

Fellow Austinite rocker Emily Wolfe brings her set to Stickyz Rock and Roll Chicken Shack tonight, 8:45 p.m., $15.

Ballet Arkansas is giving a free outdoor performance as part of its “Movement in the Parks” series, Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Southwest Community Center, noon-1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., 6401 Baseline Rd.

Also, tickets for “Hamilton,” Feb. 8-20, 2022, at Robinson Center, go on sale Monday.