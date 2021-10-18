Morgan Wallen is a country music star. He writes about getting sand in his boots and drinking whiskey and making out with ladies in a pickup truck — standard mainstream country radio fare.

But chances are, you’ve heard his name because he made headlines around this time last year when he violated “Saturday Night Live’s” COVID protocols and got disinvited from his scheduled slot on the show. He popped up in the news again in 2021 when a video showed him uttering a racial slur outside his home. Wallen appeared on “Good Morning America” afterward, telling the hosts that the video had sparked a spike in sales. Wallen pledged to donate some of that “spike” to Black Music Action Coalition and other Black-led organizations. According to reporting from Rolling Stone, the checks must have gotten lost in the mail.

Last week, his name came across the editorial desk at the Arkansas Times, via a press release from an organization called TicketSource, which conducted research on which touring artist each state in the U.S. anticipates most highly. The most anticipated artist in The Natural State (and Mississippi, and South Carolina, and South Dakota, among others)? Wallen.

TicketSource

Then, this morning, Simmons Bank Arena announced that Wallen’s tour would be making a stop in North Little Rock Nov. 20.

So, that’s happening. Here are 10 other concerts you could go hear in Arkansas in November instead of Wallen’s:

Ayron Jones at Stickyz, Sunday, Nov. 7, $15.

The Drive-By Truckers at the Rev Room, Monday, Nov. 15, $30.

Billy Jeter and the Shine Eye Band at White Water Tavern, Saturday, Nov. 20, $10.

Vandoliers at Stickyz, Saturday, Nov. 6, $12.

Pecos & the Rooftops at the Rev Room, Thursday, Nov. 11, $20.

The Salty Dogs at White Water Tavern, Sunday, Nov. 21, $7.

Boy Named Banjo at Stickyz, Friday, Nov. 5, $15.

Red and the Revelers at Four Quarter Bar, Friday, Nov. 12.

Arkansauce at the Rev Room, Sunday, Nov. 7, $15.

Texas Hill at Stickyz, Saturday, Nov. 13, $20.