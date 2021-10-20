A new mural at 301 E. Capitol Ave, created by local artist Tanya Hollifield, will be dedicated at a ceremony today at 11 a.m., and it’ll be the only mural in town with a built-in water supply.

The mural, painted at the site of the former Little Rock Police Department Substation beside Fassler Hall, is part of the “Forest to Faucet” program, a program in which Central Arkansas Water partners with a local artist to create art that highlights our relationship to water. Central Arkansas Water received a $20,000 grant from the U.S. Water Alliance to create projects like this one as part of an initiative called Water, Arts and Culture Accelerator.

Advertisement

Brian Chilson

“The idea behind my partnership with Central Arkansas Water and the community was to involve the community in the process and build bridges,” Hollifield said. “In the end, around 70 members of the community took part in the painting of the mural.”

Brian Chilson

Central Arkansas worked with students from Bale, Carver and Chicot Elementary School afterschool programs to create water-themed art, which will be on display at the mural unveiling and will then be displayed at Roberts Library. “My favorite part of this mural is the water bottle filler provided by Central Arkansas Water, which gives every person on the street access to water,” Hollifield said. “I hope water supplies like this become more the norm around our city.”