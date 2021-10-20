Hope you’ve got your “gathering safely” plan in check; this weekend’s going to be a good one. Among the things happening in Little Rock:

Seratones, a Shreveport rock/soul outfit helmed by Goddess of Trill AJ Haynes, takes the stage at Stickyz Saturday night, with an opening set from local mover and shaker Joshua Asante, 8:45 p.m., $15.

Catch Arkansas Times’ Pub or Perish before the show with host Kai Coggin, part of the Arkansas Literary Festival.

Trombonist Tiko Brooks is leading an evening of jams at the White Water Tavern Friday night that promises to rouse and sooth, 9 p.m., $10.

And don’t sleep on jazz vocalist Bri Ailene, performing for the release of her new EP with trumpeter/bandleader Jose Holloway at the White Water Tavern Sunday evening, 7 p.m., $10.

Saxophonist Philli Moo plays a jazz brunch at South on Main Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

Rock outfit Black River Pearl plays a show at Four Quarter Bar Friday night, 7 p.m.

Oh, yeah, and football. Go for the history-in-the-making, stay for the UAPB marching band.