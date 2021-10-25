Our Good Lady Dolly Parton has, through her Imagination Library project, mailed over 165 million free books in Australia, Canada, Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States, and the project’s reach in Arkansas is getting a $24,000 boost from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan ACT of 2021.
More from the release:
Grant funds will be used to promote parental involvement, literacy, and education to children, ages 0 to 5, in Arkansas, by providing operational support for the organization.
Charlotte Parham, Ed.D., Executive Director of Arkansas Imagination Library, stated, “Funding provided through the SHARP initiative will strengthen our organization and allow us to provide additional support to our affiliates. We are grateful for this funding. By supporting Imagination Library affiliates located throughout Arkansas, we can work together to increase early childhood literacy rates and continue to create a culture of reading for all children across the state.”
Every child enrolled in the Imagination Library program receives high-quality, age-appropriate books in the mail – one book per month until a child’s fifth birthday – at no cost to families.
Currently, almost 52,000 Arkansas children receive books each month from independent Imagination Library affiliates operating in all 75 counties in Arkansas.
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the world’s preeminent early childhood book gifting program. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five.