Thread, glue, cloth, paper mache, wax and paint are among the textures of Dominique Simmons’ exhibit “Material Evidence,” up through Nov. 15 at the Focus Gallery in UA Little Rock’s Windgate Center of Art and Design. Simmons, a Little Rock native, is a board member of the Arkansas Society of Printmakers and co-owner of Honey Bear Press.

The exhibit’s subject matter, Simmons said in a release, can be hard, but “the story of ‘us’ is difficult and complicated, and yet beautiful and compelling.”

“In the achromatic and monochromatic work,” Simmons said, “I depend on white surfaces and graphic mark-making to give the story gravitas and energy. I find cloth, string, and paper mache to be the perfect materials to demonstrate the rawness I want the viewer to experience.”

The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., and visitors can also make appointments to visit the galleries outside of the public hours by contacting gallery director Brad Cushman at becushman@ualr.edu or 501-916-5103.