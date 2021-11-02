Smilin’ Bob — multi-instrumentalist, luthier, rescuer of bobcats, peace-loving war vet — died in 2019, but his music lives on in many ways, not the least of which is a guitar expo happening at Fayetteville Roots HQ through November 7. Fayetteville Roots’ facility is located at 1 E. Mountain St. in the historic Guisinger Music House on Fayetteville’s town square, and the sale marks the first time in over 40 years that the building has been filled with instruments for sale.

“Over 100 unique vintage guitars, banjos, fiddles and select guitar amps” are up for sale, the release states. (And if you heard Lewis play, you’ll know that ‘unique’ is perhaps an understatement.) “The majority of guitars are vintage, with most originating in the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. All sales will support the family of famed Arkansas musician, Smilin’ Bob.”

More from the release:

Arkansas music legend, James Robert “Smilin’ Bob” Lewis, was a gifted and accomplished multi-instrumentalist that passed away in 2019. He played in many bands including River Mountain Band, Bluesmith, J.R. & The Mighty Rhythm Kings, The Crumbs, Ben Miller Band, and Tyrannosaurus Chicken. Later in his career he shared the stage with Grammy winner Buddy Guy, and toured Europe beside ZZ Top. He was known for his kindness, his forgiving and loving heart and his constant smile.

The sale is up 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily until Sunday, Nov. 7. Masks are required.