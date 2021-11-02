Symphony of Northwest Arkansas opens its 2021-2022 season at 7:30 p.m. this Friday evening with a bang, featuring the daunting but dazzling “Eroica” Symphony by Beethoven, a spotlight on the symphony’s principal clarinetist Trevor Stewart in Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, and this gem from composer Aldemaro Romero:

“Since this concert marks SoNA’s return to the stage after a year and a half of sacrifice, hardship and the unknown, I want this piece to take the audience on a journey, that guides them through whatever they may be feeling or experiencing that evening, and hopefully ends with feelings of serenity and gratitude,” Stewart said.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required for admission to the Nov. 5 concert, and masks are required in the concert hall. Tickets are $35-$57 and can be purchased at sonamusic.org. More on the rest of the season:

