Symphony of Northwest Arkansas opens its 2021-2022 season at 7:30 p.m. this Friday evening with a bang, featuring the daunting but dazzling “Eroica” Symphony by Beethoven, a spotlight on the symphony’s principal clarinetist Trevor Stewart in Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, and this gem from composer Aldemaro Romero:
“Since this concert marks SoNA’s return to the stage after a year and a half of sacrifice, hardship and the unknown, I want this piece to take the audience on a journey, that guides them through whatever they may be feeling or experiencing that evening, and hopefully ends with feelings of serenity and gratitude,” Stewart said.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required for admission to the Nov. 5 concert, and masks are required in the concert hall. Tickets are $35-$57 and can be purchased at sonamusic.org. More on the rest of the season:
SoNA’s 2021-22 Season includes seven mainstage concerts at Walton Arts Center. Following the Mozart and Beethoven season opener, SoNA will present two performances of A Very SoNA Christmas on Dec. 11, followed by SoNA and Walton Arts Center present: The Snowman: A Family Concert on Dec. 12.On Jan. 22, 2022, SoNA will welcome pianist and composer Heather Schmidt for her Arkansas premiere of Phoenix Ascending in a program by the same name, also including Sibelius’ Second Symphony and Márquez’s
Danzón No. 2.On Feb. 26, SoNA will present Continental Connections featuring guest artist, tabla virtuoso Sandeep Das performing the Arkansas premiere of Dinuk Wijeratne’s Tabla Concerto. The orchestra will also perform Grażyna Bacewicz’s Overture for Orchestra and Schumann’s Second Symphony.Then on April 30, in celebration of human resilience, SoNA will close the season with Majestic Mahler, featuring a powerful performance of Mahler’s awe-inspiring Sixth Symphony.