ADAM FAUCETT

FRIDAY 11/5. White Water Tavern. $10.

Adam Faucett has said in interviews that he tried, at turns, to sound like Cat Power, Mazzy Star and “The Floyd,” but that he sounded “too much like a hick.” All due respect to the aforementioned, thank the gods he didn’t end up sounding like any of those things. That deep-seated bellow soaring in zero gravity when the bottom drops out of “Sparkman?” The crushing decrescendo that concludes “Dust”? The Benton native’s penchant for historical metaphor, a la “Mackay Bennett” or “John Carter 1927?” All reasons — and good ones — why Faucett’s was among the voices we hankered hard to hear during a year-plus without live performance. And, as little adornment as his voice needs, his band is uncommonly sensitive with it, vacillating between pianissimo and detonation in a half-beat’s time.

UPDATE: Isaac Alexander’s on, too; Hallelujah!