AYRON JONES

SUNDAY 11/7. Stickyz Rock ’N’ Roll Chicken Shack. 8 p.m. $15-$20.

Around three minutes into Ayron Jones’ “Mercy,” it starts to feel like something’s about to break. Jones’ voice is at the top of its formidable range, and the late-Michael Jackson-era swerve in his vocal delivery gives way to a gritty shriek, his guitar shredding the only thing in the room fiercer than that voice, and it’s suddenly crystal clear why this dude opens for Guns ‘N’ Roses. Icing on the cake: his band clearly got the memo, taking Jones’ alternately delicate and unhinged phrases and heating them to a boiling point.

If you miss church this particular Sunday in November, Jones’ show at Stickyz might be an apt substitute. St. Louis-based rock quartet Hounds opens the show.