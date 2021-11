BIG DAM HORNS

SATURDAY 11/6. Four Quarter Bar. 9 p.m. $8.

Whether you spent your pandemic walking the Big Dam Bridge or navigating the Big Dam Instacart or battling the Big Dam Existential Dread, chances are it’s been a while since you shook your ass to a horn-y cover of Ginuwine’s “Pony.” This will fix that. Don’t sleep on the bar food, either.