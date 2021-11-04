Bentonville museum the Momentary offers a drop-in symposium of five short films and two feature films this weekend for “Living in Place, Living in Story,” curated by Tulsa-based documentary filmmaker Colleen Thurston.

The symposium takes place at the museum’s RØDE HOUSE space, and goes up Saturday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission is $15. Among the offerings: a film about the hazards and history of alligator wrestling performed in Florida by members of the Seminole Tribe, a profile of Native Hawaiian slam poet Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio, a Washington County-set film about three enslaved individuals lynched in Northwest Arkansas in 1856, music by contemporary Indigenous singer/songwriter Kalyn Fay (Tsalagi/Mvskoke), food by Chef Kyra Carby (Black/Mvskoke), and feature films by Jessica Beshir and José Cardoso.



More from the Momentary:

What is a land acknowledgement? With a national trend towards crafting a statement acknowledging the Indigenous land on which we inhabit, this film symposium embraces a deeper exploration of place-based identity. Indigenous and decolonial forms of storytelling are showcased and discussed as an acknowledgment that the people of a land tell the stories of place in their own form. The program expands beyond film to include food and music in its celebration of storytelling. Symposium Tickets are $15 ($12/members). Register online or by calling Guest Services at 479.657.2335 to reserve your spot today. Drop in anytime throughout the event. Ticket includes one drink token and complimentary bites during the symposium reception.

Get tickets and a full schedule here.