Stuart Baer, a gifted keyboardist/songwriter/producer, was known best for his work in the blues idiom, recording and performing with Michael Burks, Son Seals, Amy Garland, Charlotte Taylor and many others. Baer produced the legendary Burks’ first CD in 1996. Baer died this summer at age 58. Collaborators remember Baer not only for his music, but for his collegiality.

Advertisement

<a href="https://stuartbaer.bandcamp.com/track/open-doorway">Open Doorway by Stuart Baer</a>

Local blues musicians and members of the Arkansas River Blues Society gather at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the White Water Tavern to memorialize Baer with a jam featuring performances from Bugtussle Slim, Amy Garland, Jeff Coleman, Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain, Josh Parks, The Deltatones and others.