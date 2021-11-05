Two new albums and a video out today from Little Rock-based multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Aaron Sarlo: one from Kid City (Sarlo, Matt Rakes on bass and Olivia Glusica on drums) and another from Dangerous Idiots (Sarlo, Jake Rutherford on bass and Greg Olmstead on drums). Sarlo, who became a father in 2016, is returning to musicmaking with the double release, and with more projects to come in 2022.

Check out the debut from Kid City, “PG-13 Cash Grab”:

Advertisement

The opening Dangerous Idiots single, “Thick,” the release says, is “the opening shot fired on the new Dangerous Idiots album, ‘Mentor or Tormentor,’ a record that asks the question, ‘What if the people we look up to are actually those causing us the most harm?’ ”

Advertisement

And “Mentor or Tormentor” from Dangerous Idiots in full. “Amerijuana Forever,” indeed.