Ashley McBryde, the Arkansas native who’s been racking up awards and charming audiences at the Grand Ole Opry and on late night television the last few years, has a new video out with fellow musician Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Check it out:

McBryde’s characters are instantly recognizable to anyone who grew up disenchanted and rural — the girl on the side of the road in “Hang In There Girl,” the nagging puritan in “Shut Up Sheila.” Born in Waldron and raised on a 400-acre farm near Mammoth Spring, McBryde started playing mandolin when she was 3, and because, as she told us in 2020, “there was nothing in any direction except whatever you wanted to do” in Mammoth Spring, she became a great player. She’s since made her mark as a sort of Nashville anti-princess or, as she puts it, the kind of country singer you want to have a beer with.