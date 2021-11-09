Tonight as part of the Stella Boyle Smith River Rhapsody concert series at the Clinton Presidential Center: works by Bohuslav Martinů, Joseph Haydn, Ernst von Dohnányi and Dmitri Shostakovich. A little preview from Linnaea Brophy and Jacob Wunsch, performing this evening:

Advertisement

And another from Geoff Robson, David Gerstein, and Hee-Kyung Juhn:

Advertisement

Musicians include the Rockefeller Quartet (Trisha McGovern Freeney, violin Linnaea Brophy, violin; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello) as well as Geoffrey Robson, violin; Algis Staskevicius, violin; Tatiana Kotcherquina, viola; David Gerstein, cello; Stephen Feldman, cello; and Hee-Kyung Juhn, piano. Get tickets here.