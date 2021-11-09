CROWBAR, SUMOKEM, PANTHEON

THURSDAY 11/11. Vino’s Brewpub. 7:30 p.m. $22.

With vocalist Kirk Windstein as a through line, it’s hard to overstate Crowbar’s impact on the style of sludge metal that festered and emerged from swampy New Orleans in the ’90s. Back then, Windstein said, the band was sharing a warehouse space with EyeHateGod and listening to “Trouble, Saint Vitus, Melvins, and the first Type O Negative record,” and Crowbar’s heavy, plodding tunes got traction on MTV’s “Headbanger’s Ball” and on bits from “Beavis and Butthead.” No wiser words, maybe, on the band’s style than those spoken by Mike Judge’s couch-bound duo: “Whoa. This music is slow and fat.” Here’s to that.

Little Rock’s own doom mavens Sumokem — whose work falls similarly thick and heavy on the ears — and a burgeoning thrash metal ensemble called Pantheon open the show.